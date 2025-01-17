Moss Landing Power Plant Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at California Lithium Battery Storage Facility; Roads Closed (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at the Moss Landing Power Plant on Thursday, January 16, leading to evacuation orders and road closures. According to international media reports, the blaze erupted at around 3 pm (California local time). After receiving the information, Monterey County crews reached the spot and are battling to douse the raging blaze.

The emergency crew advised residents in the area to take shelter in place immediately as the air pollution level increased due to hazardous toxins being released into the air. Authorities argued to seal all doors and windows, use tape or damp towels to cover gaps and prevent smoke ingress.

Moss Landing Power Plant Fire

🚨#BREAKING: Evacuation orders have been issued after a lithium battery plant caught fire releasing hazardous toxins into the air⁰⁰📌#MossLanding | #Californa ⁰⁰Currently, numerous emergency crews are on the scene of a massive fire broke out at the Moss Landing Power Plant's… pic.twitter.com/MMcpY0yka1 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 17, 2025

Also Read | "Hearts ache": US President Biden as California wildfires claim 24 lives.

A temporary evacuation point has been set up at the Castroville Recreation Centre. Authorities called for full road closures at Dolan Road and Castroville Boulevard and at Highway 1 at both Salinas Road and Merritt Street. This fire incident marks at least the fourth occurrence of battery-related emergencies at the Moss Landing facility.