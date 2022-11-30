Most foreigners in Canada stay in province that give them study permit: Report

Toronto, Nov 30 Foreign students in Canada, which includes a sizeable chunk of Ind, tend to remain in the province which gave them study permit, for their next period of education or work.

According to a recent report by The Conference Board of Canada, for every region except the Atlantic provinces, more than half of former international students employed in the country were working in the province of study.

More than 60 per cent of the students, who studied in any of Canada's 10 provinces or three territories, remained in each region when their first study permit expired, the 'After School: Keeping International Students In-Province' report said.

Quebec showed the highest international student retention rate of around 85 per cent, followed by Manitoba and Alberta (80 per cent).

British Columbia, Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, and Saskatchewan showed retention rates between 70 and 80 per cent.

New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Canada's three territories retained between 60 per cent and 70 per cent of their foreign students a year later.

The research said that evolving International education and the shifts in international student enrolment could shape immigration and settlement patterns across Canada.

"During their studies, students build connections to their peers, post-secondary institutions, and community in Canada. These connections could increase the likelihood that international students settle in the community or province where they studied," the report stated.

It further said that most foreigners stayed in their initial province of study even after three years.

In nine of Canada's 13 provinces and territories, more than 50 per cent of international students stayed in-province or in-territory.

This excluded the Atlantic provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick.

According to the research, in 2019 half of all new study permit holders came from India alone.

Canada is the second most popular destination for Ind students with 1.83 lakh of them pursuing education at various levels in the country.

To facilitate retention in the province of study, the research suggested an increase in Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) slots for international students.

"A robust post-secondary education system that offers programs aligned with local labour market needs will help international students connect their studies to the communities where they live, the study said.

