"Most justified counter-terrorism actions Israel has ever taken," Israel Foreign Minister lauds killing of Hezbollah leader

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 28 : The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Israel Katz on Saturday said that the killing of Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah leader, is one of the most justified counter-terrorism actions Israel has ever taken.

Katz lauded Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials behind the activity and said that they will continue to safeguard Israel's safety.

In a post on X, Katz said, "The elimination of arch-terrorist Nasrallah is one of the most justified counter-terrorism actions Israel has ever taken. Nasrallah, who dedicated his life to the destruction of Israel and led over 30 years of terror activity against Israel, including in recent days, deserved to be taken down, and it's a good thing he was. I commend Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for initiating this bold action, the Defense Minister and cabinet members for approving it, and the Chief of Staff and the IDF for their brilliant planning and execution. We will continue to safeguard Israel's security."

Earlier in the day, reacting to the killing of top Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Israel Embassy in India spokesperson Guy Nir has warned that those who threaten Israeli civilians will be found and eliminated, adding, Israel is prepared for many scenarios.

Guy Nir said, "A few hours ago, the Israeli Defence Force confirmed the elimination of Hassan Nasrallah, along with him were Ali Karaki, and many other Hezbollah's high-rank officials, people with lots of blood in their hands. This is not the last of the tools in the IDF's toolbox."

"Those who threaten Israeli civilians will be found and eliminated whether it's near or far. Just as we are prepared for this precise attack, we are prepared for many other scenarios," he added.

Earlier in the day, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the killing of Hassan Nasrallah in the airstrikes carried out by the Israeli military in Beirut.

