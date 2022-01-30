Motilal Oswal, Coforge announce interim dividend for FY22

New Delhi, Jan 30 Financial service provider Motilal Oswal Financial Services has announced the interim dividend of Rs 7 per share for its equity shareholders for FY22.

The Board of the firm has fixed February 4 as the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend.

"...the said interim dividend will be paid to the equity shareholders, whose names appear in the 'Register of Members/ Beneficial Owners' of the company as on February 04, 2022," it said in a regulatory filing.

The dividend will be paid out on or before February 24.

Besides, multinational IT firm Coforge announced its third interim dividend for the current fiscal year at Rs Rs 13 per equity share, it said in a regulatory filing.

Coforge deals in product engineering approach and leverages cloud, data, integration and automation technologies with presence in 21 countries.

The record date for the purpose of the proposed dividend is set at February 8.

"The payment of third interim dividend/ dispatch of dividend warrants would be done within 30 days from the date of declaration of dividend," the filing read.

