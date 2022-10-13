MoU: Eurasian Economic Union becomes sixth partner organization of CICA

On the sidelines of the Sixth Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the CICA Secretariat and the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

With this, the EEC became the sixth Partner Organization of CICA. The document was signed by CICA Executive Director Kairat Sarybay and Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich.

Areas such as regional economic integration, economy and finance, transportation and transport, digitalization and information and communication technology, industry, agribusiness, trade and competition policy were identified as fields of interaction between the two associations.

In his remarks at the signing ceremony, the CICA Executive Director pointed out that CICA acted in five broad dimensions of cooperation - military-political, new challenges and threats, economic, environmental, and human.

That being said, at least 60 percent of the CICA agenda is represented by economic issues, which clearly testifies to the Member States' focus on practical cooperation and opens up broad prospects for interaction with the EAEU. Thus, cooperation between the CICA Business Council and the EAEU Business Council could become one of the practical forms of this work.

The CICA Executive Director emphasized that the wide range of economic challenges and opportunities, global and regional threats and challenges, the goals of sustainable development and environmental protection were indicative of the need for greater interaction and connectivity on the Asian and - on a broader scale - on the Eurasian continent.

In December 2021, the CICA Member States decided to initiate contact between the CICA Secretariat and the Eurasian Economic Commission in order to establish mutually beneficial and constructive interaction. Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich is invited to participate in the Sixth CICA Summit in Astana on 12-13 October 2022.

Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi is leading the Indian delegation to the 6th CICA Summit to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan. As one of the founding members of CICA, India has supported CICA's initiatives, including by organizing and participating in various CICA activities, the press release added.

On the sidelines of the CICA Summit, MOS will also have some bilateral meetings with senior dignitaries and Ministers from other participating countries, including Kazakhstan.

India has close and friendly ties with Kazakhstan underpinned by cultural and historical linkages. MoS visit comes at an opportune time as India marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties with Kazakhstan. The visit will further reinforce the momentum in India's bilateral relations.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor