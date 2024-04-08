Mozambique: Over 90 Killed As Overcrowded Makeshift Ferry Sinks Off Nampula Province

More than 90 people were killed after an overcrowded boat sank off the north coast of Mozambique. The makeshift ferry of about 130 people ran into trouble as it tried to reach an island off Nampula province.

"Because the boat was overcrowded and unsuited to carry passengers, it ended up sinking ... There are 91 people who lost their lives," said Nampula's secretary of state Jaime Neto, news agency AFP. Many children were among the victims, he added

Rescuers had found five survivors and searched for more, but sea conditions made the operation difficult. Neto said most passengers were trying to escape the mainland because of a panic caused by disinformation about cholera.

The southern African country, one of the world's poorest, has recorded almost 15,000 cases of waterborne disease and 32 deaths since October, according to government data.

Nampula is the worst-affected region, accounting for a third of all cases. The official said an investigative team was working to determine the causes of the boat disaster.