MP CM arrives in London on six-day foreign visit, to discuss investment prospects

London/New Delhi, Nov 25 To attract global investment opportunities in the state and move forward towards the goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047', Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav arrived in London and received a warm welcome from Vikram Doraiswami, the Indian High Commissioner to the UK, and the Indian diaspora.

This marks the start of the Chief Minister's six-day visit to the UK and Germany, starting from Monday, to provide new heights to industrial development in Madhya Pradesh and attract global investment by engaging with industrialists, business leaders, and government representatives in both the UK and Germany.

This exclusive event will showcase the vast investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, highlighting key sectors like Renewable Energy, Electric Vehicles, and Food Processing. It will have the unique opportunity to engage with top industry leaders, engage with the Indian diaspora, and discover how Madhya Pradesh is driving innovation and economic growth on the global stage.

During the first leg of his UK visit, CM Yadav is expected to visit the British Parliament and is also likely to pay floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Parliament Square on Monday.

He will also visit King's Cross and redevelopment sites on the same day.

The Chief Minister will meet with representatives of industrial organisations and industrialists to increase investment and industrial cooperation in the state.

He will also attend a dinner program organised by the NRI group "Friends of Madhya Pradesh" in London, which will be attended by more than 400 members of the Indian diaspora.

During his visit, CM Yadav will interact with industrialists and the High Commissioner of India to the UK, Vikram K. Doraiswami, at breakfast on November 26.

Following this, a session will be held to discuss investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, with over 120 participants. The discussion will focus on sectors such as electric vehicles, automotive, renewable energy, and food processing in roundtable meetings after the lunch break.

On Tuesday, CM Yadav will visit B.R. Ambedkar House and pay his respects.

On November 27, CM Yadav will visit Warwick University, where he will interact with the dean, faculty members, and researchers of the Warwick Manufacturing Group.

Later, he will travel from Birmingham Airport to Munich, Germany.

After his three-day visit to the UK, CM Yadav will spend November 28 and 29 in Germany, attending several events in Munich and Stuttgart.

In Germany, CM Yadav will hold discussions with leaders of the Bavarian state government and the Consul General of India in Munich on the morning of November 28. After that, he will visit SFC Energy and participate in an interactive session on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

Representatives from the Consulate General of India, CII, Invest India, and the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce will also be present.

Around 80 representatives will take part in the session, followed by one-to-one meetings with industry representatives to discuss investment matters.

The Chief Minister will also visit the State Museum of Natural History in Stuttgart. This museum, established in 1791, houses a significant collection of ancient fossils and dinosaur remains, with more than 11 million objects in its archives.

Following this visit, CM Yadav will travel to Frankfurt before returning to New Delhi.

This foreign tour aims to effectively showcase the investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh to international investors.

This follows four successful interactive sessions on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh held in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, and Kolkata, along with Regional Industry Conclaves in Ujjain, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Sagar, and Rewa.

