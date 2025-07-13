MP CM kick starts his investment drive in Dubai, meets President of Arab Parliament

Dubai [UAE], July 13 : Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav on Sunday kick-started his investment drive in Dubai with a significant meeting with Mohammad Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, which includes 22 Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Jordan etc, a statement said.

The meeting aimed to strengthen ties between Madhya Pradesh and the Gulf region, exploring opportunities for mutual benefit.

At a private lunch where Yadav and Yamahi were the Chief Guests, the MP CM spoke at length for the mutual interests , collaborations and taking the relationships to next level.

Yadav congratulated Yamahi for becoming the President of Arab Parliament and leading democratic institution of 22 Gulf Countries, as per the statement.

Madhya Pradesh is a heart of India with a population of 90 million having a largest forest cover above 30 per cent.

This makes MP the most natural habitat of Wild Life - it's the Tiger capital of the world.

MP offers tremendous investment and collaboration opportunities having- Precious mineral wealth, world class infrastructure of physical and digital highways across the length and breadth of the state, immense potential on New and Renewable Energy in solar/ wind/ water, Coal reserves with deep seated mining of Coal Based Methane, MP is the food bowl of India giving enormous food processing and value added linkages other than largest producer of soya/ wheat/ millets etc.

MP also provides handicrafts, art and artisan is one of the biggest strength of MP and we intend to Scale the Skill and take this craft to the world, most peaceful and most preferred investment destination where I promise the most friendly and customised policy framework, as per the statement.

We are looking at major collaborations and we most humbly request you to open the Gulf and Arab world with mutually beneficial business/ cultural/ travel and tourism opportunities.

Yamahi, who specifically rescheduled his overseas visit was extremely courteous welcoming and friendly talked about long standing relations with India. He offered himself to help MP across 22 countries and would like to strengthen trade business and industry with MP.

He talked about the Indian diaspora contribution in building this part of the world together.

He offered a special sweet call Umm e Ali to Yadav which he liked a lot. He has invited Yadav and family and has requested to host them at his home next time. They immediately agreed to initiate and improve the connectivity for both people and products.

