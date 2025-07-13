MP CM Mohan Yadav accorded warm welcome upon arrival in Dubai

Dubai [UAE], July 13 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was warmly welcomed in Dubai on Sunday upon his arrival.

Yadav arrived in Dubai for Global Dialogue 2025.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office said, "Under the 'Global Dialogue 2025,' with the aim of promoting investment in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav was warmly welcomed and felicitated upon his arrival in Dubai today during his UAE visit."

"वैश्विक संवाद 2025" के अंतर्गत मध्यप्रदेश में निवेश को प्रोत्साहित करने के उद्देश्य से UAE प्रवास के दौरान आज दुबई आगमन पर मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव का आत्मीय स्वागत एवं अभिनंदन किया गया।@DrMohanYadav51 @IndembAbuDhabi @investindia @MPIDC @Industryminist1 @minculturemp… pic.twitter.com/oYhimUDfRr— Chief Minister, MP (@CMMadhyaPradesh) July 13, 2025

Yadav's official visit to Dubai in the UAE and to Spain is scheduled from July 13 to July 19. The aim of his visit is to bring global investment to Madhya Pradesh, encourage technology sharing, and create new job opportunities.

In Dubai, he will meet several well-known people to tell them about the strengths of Madhya Pradesh. He will speak about investment, education, and building strong cultural ties between Madhya Pradesh and Dubai. He will also meet members of the Indian community living there.

During his visit, Yadav will also visit a temple in Dubai whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apart from this, he will also hold the first international roadshow in Dubai.

Yadav's visit will start with several meetings. There will be important discussions along with lunch in the initial meeting. Reliance Group SR Vice President Farhan Ansari, as well as Arab Parliament Speaker Mohammad Al Yamahi will also be present in this meeting. In this meeting, topics like strategic investment cooperation, education, youth exchange program, parliamentary dialogue and cultural friendship between Madhya Pradesh and Dubai will be discussed. After this, Yadav will hold a meeting with the Indian business delegation in Dubai.

The Chief Minister will visit the grand BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. The foundation stone of this temple was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2024. This temple is the first traditional stone-built Hindu temple in the Middle East region. It is a living symbol of spiritual tolerance and cultural harmony between India and the United Arab Emirates. CM Yadav will participate in a round table meeting on the tourism sector in Dubai in the evening. It will include tourism experts, hoteliers, travel agents and other stakeholders.

