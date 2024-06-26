Muchkund Dubey Passes Away: Former Foreign Secretary Dies After Prolonged Illness

Former Foreign Secretary Muchkund Dubey (90), who also served as the President of the Council for Social Development and as a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), passed away in Delhi on Wednesday.The veteran diplomat, who was not keeping well for the past month due to various age-related ailments, breathed his last at the Fortis Escorts Hospital.

Born in 1933 in undivided Bihar, Dubey joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1957. In his long and illustrious diplomatic career, Dubey served as the High Commissioner to Bangladesh, and as India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations. After retirement from foreign service, Dubey also served as the president of New Delhi-based Council for Social Development (CSD)

The former foreign secretary was also considered an expert on disarmament. After retirement from the Indian Foreign Service, he joined the Jawaharlal Nehru University as a professor where he taught for close to eight years. As an international civil servant, he served at the headquarters of both the United Nations and the UNDP. He was the Indian Member on the Executive Board of UNESCO, Chairman of the Common School System Commission, Bihar, and Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission of Sikkim. Dubey also authored books, including "India's Foreign Policy: Coping with the Changing World".

