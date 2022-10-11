Mulayam Singh Yadav touched lives of many in India and beyond: Nepal PM Sher Shah Deuba

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Shah Deuba on Tuesday condoled the demise of Indian political leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was the founder of Samajwadi Party, and said that the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister touched lives of many in the country and beyond.

Taking to Twitter, Nepal PM said, "I express my deepest condolences on the passing away of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji, former CM of Uttar Pradesh and a veteran politician of India. As an eminent socialist leader, late Yadav touched lives of many in India and beyond."

Mulayam Singh passed away on Monday morning at the age of 82 at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital due to age-related ailments. He was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital last Sunday after his health deteriorated. He is survived by two sons, Akhilesh and Prateek.

His last rites were performed at his ancestral village, Saifai in Uttar Pradesh today and were attended by senior leaders and top officials.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Telangana Chief Minister KCR, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and others were present at the last rites ceremony of former CM of UP.

Born on November 22, 1939, Mulayam Singh Yadav was one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh who served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and has also handled the responsibility of the Union Government as the Minister of Defence.

Meanwhile, condolences poured in after the demise of the veteran Samajwadi Party leader and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recollected his relationship with the veteran leader and tweeted, "Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people's problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr Lohia."

Soon after learning about the demise of the Samajwadi Party founder, President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences on the demise of veteran politician and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday, saying his death is an "irreparable loss" to the country.

"The death of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav is an irreparable loss to the country. The achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, who came from an ordinary environment, were extraordinary. 'Dharti Putra' Mulayam ji was a down-to-earth veteran leader. He was respected by people of all parties. My deepest condolences to his family members and supporters!" the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said, "I express my deepest condolences on the demise of former UP CM & veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav. Despite his old age and deteriorating health, he regularly attended Lok Sabha sessions. He served the country staying in various imp positions."

Being elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP, Mulayam Singh Yadav began his career in 1967. In 1967, the former UP CM was elected MLA at the age of 28. He founded the Samajwadi Party on October 4, 1992, and soon turned it into a regional party based in Uttar Pradesh. His son Akhilesh Yadav took over the party's reins later and is now its president.

( With inputs from ANI )

