Mumbai greets UK PM Keir Starmer with billboards and warmth on maiden India visit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 : UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday for his first official visit to India.

Mumbai extended a warm welcome to the British Prime Minister, as showcased in a video shared by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Sharing the clip on X, Jaiswal wrote, "Mumbai gives a special welcome to PM @Keir_Starmer of UK," accompanied by the Indian and UK flags.

Mumbai gives a special welcome to PM @Keir_Starmer of UK 🇮🇳 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/8h0Tc383zi — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 8, 2025

The 39-second video shows large roadside billboards in Mumbai featuring photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, with the message "Warm Welcome."

The visuals capture banners displayed along Marine Drive and adjoining areas, as vehicles pass by. As the video begins, a subtitle appears on screen that reads, "Welcoming PM Keir Starmer of UK to India."

During his visit, Starmer met with business leaders in Mumbai and described the India-UK trade partnership as "really important."

Speaking at an interaction with industry representatives, he said, "This is the biggest trade mission that the United Kingdom has ever sent to India."

He noted that his visit marks the "return leg" after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to the UK earlier this year.

Calling the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed in July this year between the two countries "really important," Starmer said, "It's the biggest deal we've struck since we left the European Union. I think it's also the biggest deal that India has ever struck, so it's hugely important."

The UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), signed in July 2024 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UK, is a landmark deal that aims to boost bilateral trade between the two nations by £25.5 billion annually.

The agreement includes substantial tariff reductions on goods such as textiles, whisky, and cars, making Indian exports more competitive in the UK market and vice versa.

The FTA is expected to create thousands of jobs in both countries, particularly in sectors like textiles, leather, footwear, sports goods, and engineering, while expanding market access and reducing tariffs.

In a light-hearted moment, Starmer was also seen taking a selfie with a disposable camera during his interaction with business leaders at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended a warm welcome to his British counterpart, expressing optimism about the visit.

In a post on X, he said, "Welcome Prime Minister Keir Starmer on your historic first visit to India with the largest ever trade delegation from the UK. Looking forward to our meeting tomorrow for advancing our shared vision of a stronger, mutually prosperous future."

Upon arrival at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, Starmer was received by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

"A warm welcome to PM Keir Starmer of the United Kingdom! Received by the Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, at the airport. This visit marks a new chapter in our strong and dynamic India-UK partnership," the MEA said.

