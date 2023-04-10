Musk begins following PM Modi on Twitter, users react

New Delhi, April 10 Twitter Boss Elon Musk has started following Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.

On Monday, a screenshot displaying PM Modi's name among the list of 195 individuals he follows surfaced and quickly garnered attention on the micro-blogging platform.

With 134.3 million followers, Musk is the most followed person on Twitter.

However, Prime Minister Modi is also one of the most followed leaders on Twitter, with 87.7 million followers.

Several users expressed their thoughts on this development on Twitter.

"It would be great for PM Modi to strengthen his relationship with Elon as we see India is the world as fifth most polluted country in the world," a user commented.

"Completely understandable. India is still the largest country in the Indian subcontinent and the second most populous country on the Earth - if this number did not change over the weekend," another user said.

