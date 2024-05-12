Muslim Council of Elders commends UAE's rejection of Israeli PM's call for Emirates to participate in civil administration of Gaza Strip

Dubai [UAE], May 12 (ANI/WAM): The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, commended the UAE's honourable position in support of the Palestinian cause and the country's rejection of the statements made by the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, in which he had suggested that the UAE could participate in the civil administration of the Gaza Strip, under Israeli occupation.

In a statement today, the Council emphasised its full support for the UAE's courageous stance purporting the Israeli Prime Minister lacks legitimate authority to implement this step or take any similar measures.

The statement also commended the UAE's rejection of being involved in any plan aimed at providing cover for the Israeli presence in the Gaza Strip. (ANI/WAM)

