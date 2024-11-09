Muslim Council of Elders highlights tolerance as core aspect of Islamic heritage at seminar

Sharjah [UAE], November 9 (ANI/WAM): The Muslim Council of Elders' pavilion at the 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair held a seminar titled "Tolerance and Coexistence in Islamic Heritage: Foundations and Enduring Values."

The session featured Dr. Mahmoud Najah, Imam of the Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque at the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi, and Dr. Mohand Mechenene, faculty member at Mohamed bin Zayed University of Humanities.

The seminar underscored the importance of promoting values of tolerance, coexistence, and respect for diversity as core aspects of Islamic heritage, presenting illustrative examples from Islamic history.

Dr. Mahmoud Najah began by commending the Muslim Council of Elders, led by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, for its commitment to advancing a culture of peaceful coexistence, fostering dialogue, and presenting a compassionate image of Islam.

He emphasised that this culture reflects the essence of Islam, a religion rooted in mercy, tolerance, and justice. Dr. Najah pointed out that Islam is not just a religion of worship but a comprehensive way of life that nurtures human relationships based on mutual respect and goodwill across diverse societies.

He further noted that peaceful relations between Muslims and others are foundational, with Islam encouraging peace and coexistence through wisdom and thoughtful engagement.

He also explained that peaceful coexistence in Islam goes beyond merely accepting others; it involves actively building a unified society that thrives on diversity and described peaceful coexistence as a shared life among varied groups based on love, cooperation, and respect for different beliefs, ethnicities, and cultures, calling for a renewed emphasis on these values to address global challenges and create a stable, peaceful future for humanity.

Dr. Mohand Mechenene expressed deep appreciation for the significant work of the Muslim Council of Elders and affirmed that, under the leadership of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Council plays a central role in promoting peace and tolerance. Dr. Mechenene noted that the United Arab Emirates, where the Council is based, exemplifies peaceful coexistence and mutual respect among religions and cultures.

The professor at Mohamed bin Zayed University of Humanities further observed that Islamic civilisation is rooted in the Quran, with tolerance and coexistence forming essential principles of Islamic jurisprudence.

He cited the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a model of coexistence, known for his respectful interactions with non-Muslims and emphasised that tolerance in Islamic heritage extends beyond coexistence to include active collaboration and positive interaction, embodying an Islamic way of life.

This year marks the third time that the Muslim Council of Elders has participated in the Sharjah International Book Fair with over 220 publications on significant intellectual and cultural topics, the Council seeks to advance its mission of promoting peace, fostering dialogue and tolerance, and building cooperation among people of all backgrounds and beliefs. (ANI/WAM)

