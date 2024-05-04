Muslim Council of Elders organises seminar on women's rights at Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 4 (ANI/WAM): The Muslim Council of Elders' Pavilion at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2024 organised a seminar titled "Reading of the book 'Concern for Female Rights."

It was presented by Dr. Ridwan Al-Sayyid, Dean of the College of Graduate Studies and Scientific Research at Mohamed bin Zayed University of Humanities, along with Dr. Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Haddad, Member of the Muslim Council of Elders, Senior Mufti, Director of the Fatwa Department in Dubai, and member of the UAE Fatwa Council, and other officials.

Dr. Ridwan Al-Sayyid expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the Council in issuing and disseminating books that celebrate the ancient Islamic heritage and its enlightened moderate ideology, especially those focusing on highlighting the role, achievements, and contributions of women in various fields of life.

He emphasised that these publications play a significant role in promoting noble Islamic values and spreading a culture of tolerance and respect among different members of society.

Ahmed Abdulaziz Al Haddad explained that the book "Concern for Female Rights" aimed to clarify the Islamic legal rulings concerning women and emphasise their rights.

Mariam Al-Zaidi, Faculty member of the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Humanities, expressed her appreciation for the efforts of the Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Dr Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, in supporting and empowering women, as well as reviving books that highlight women's rights and promote them.

She stressed the importance of women's role in society, its construction, and prosperity, expressing her delight in participating in the seminar discussing such an important book as "Concern for Female Rights," which addresses topics such as inheritance, marriage, education, equality, and justice with comprehensiveness, depth, scientific accuracy, simplicity, and clarity. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor