Muttaqi's visit important step in advancing India-Afghanistan ties: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, Oct 10 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met his Afghanistan counterpart Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi on Friday as both held discussions on India's support for Afghanistan's development, bilateral trade, territorial integrity and independence, people-to-people ties and capacity-building besides several other issues.

EAM Jaishankar noted that Muttaqi's visit to India marks an "important step" in advancing bilateral ties. He also announced the handing over of five ambulances to Afghanistan.

Following the talks, EAM Jaishankar in a post on X wrote, "Pleased to meet FM Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi of Afghanistan today in New Delhi. This visit marks an important step in advancing our ties and affirming the enduring India-Afghanistan friendship. Discussed India’s support for Afghanistan’s development, our bilateral trade, territorial integrity and independence, people-to-people ties and capacity building. India will upgrade its Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India."

"Also handed over 5 Ambulances to FM Muttaqi. This is part of the larger gift of 20 ambulances, and other medical equipment reflecting our long standing support for Afghan people," EAM Jaishankar wrote in another post on X.

In his opening remarks during his meeting with Muttaqi in New Delhi, EAM Jaishankar expressed India's commitment to Afghanistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence and announced India's upgradation of Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy. He recalled the talks held with Afghan Foreign Minister after the April 22 Pahalgam attack and earthquake in Kunar and Nangarhar.

He said, "India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan. Closer cooperation between us contributes to your national development, as well as regional stability and resilience. To enhance that, I am pleased to announce today the upgrading of India’s Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India."

Highlighting India's assistance to Afghanistan over the years, he said, "India has long extended support for the health security of Afghanistan, including during the Covid pandemic. We are now ready to commit to six new projects, whose details can be announced after the conclusion of our talks. A gift of 20 ambulances is another gesture of good will and I would like to handover 5 of them to you personally as a symbolic step."

"India will also provide MRI and CT scan machines to Afghan hospitals and deliver vaccines for immunization and cancer medicines. We have also supplied drug rehabilitation materials through UNODC and are open to doing more. As a first responder, Indian relief materials were delivered to the earthquake sites within hours of the disaster last month. We would like to contribute to the reconstruction of residences in the affected areas. India has also been a significant provider of food assistance to the Afghan people. A further consignment will be delivered in Kabul today," he added.

EAM Jaishankar expressed concern over forced repatriation of Afghan refugees. He said, "The plight of forcibly repatriated Afghan refugees is a matter of deep concern. Their dignity and livelihood is important. India agrees to help construct residences for them and continue providing material aid to rebuild their lives."

He asserted that India and Afghanistan have a shared interest in boosting trade and commerce and expressed happiness over the commencement of additional flights between Kabul and New Delhi. He announced that India will expand avenues for Afghan students to pursue studies at Indian universities.

Emphasising that Kabul has always valued good relations with India, Muttaqi also assured that Afghanistan won't allow its territory to be used against other countries.

“During the American occupation, there were many ups and downs; however, we never gave statements against India and always valued good relations with India. We will not allow any troops to threaten or use our territory against others. This is a challenge for the region, and Afghanistan is at the forefront of this struggle. The need of our region is that we combat this menace together and this is for the common prosperity of both nations,” said Muttaqi during his meeting with EAM Jaishankar.

Calling India "the first responder", the Afghan Foreign Minister expressed gratitude to India for providing humanitarian assistance during the earthquake in Afghanistan.

"In the recent earthquake in Afghanistan, India was the first responder. Afghanistan looks at India as a close friend. Afghanistan wants relations based on mutual respect, trade and people-to-people relations," he stated.

Expressing gratitude to India for its hospitality, the Afghan Foreign Minister said, "India is a historic and important country of this region. We have had long civilisational and people-to-people ties for centuries, and it is not limited to geography but extends to culture, business, and other avenues that bind both the countries together."

Muttaqi further said that Afghanistan stands ready to create a mechanism of understanding between the two countries to work towards strengthening the relationship.

