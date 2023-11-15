My super blood reduced my dad’s age by 25 yrs: Age-obsessed tech CEO

San Francisco, Nov 15 US tech billionaire Bryan Johnson, who spends $2 million per year on a controversial regimen to fight back the ravages of time, has now claimed that his super blood (plasma) reversed his father’s age by 25 years.

In a post on X, Johnson said that his 70-year-old father's speed of aging slowed by the equivalent of 25 years after receiving one litre of his plasma.

“He remained at that level even six months after the therapy. What does that mean? The older we get, the faster we age. After receiving 1 litre of my plasma, my father is now aging at the rate of a 46-year-old. Previously, he was aging at the rate of a 71 year old. I am my dad’s blood boy,” Johnson claimed.

He also tried to buttress his claims by sharing some so-called scientific evidence after evaluating his father’s biomarkers post plasma therapy.

In August, the 45-year-old tech guru -- whose desire to restore his organs to those of an 18-year-old -- claimed that he would begin each day with three ounces of wine.

Johnson takes 111 supplements per day in his quest to have all of his major organs, including his brain, liver, kidneys, teeth, skin, hair, penis, and rectum -- functioning as they were in his late teens.

Last week, Johnson claimed he has been taking a painful shock therapy on his genitals to get erections of an 18-yr-old boy.

Speaking in an episode of the ‘Diary of a CEO podcast’, he said he’s been thwarting erectile dysfunction through “focused shockwave therapy”.

“There’s this technology -- you have a wand and you sit in a chair and the technician uses the wand and basically shocks your penis through acoustic technology,” New York Post quoted Johnson as saying during the podcast.

“It’s a technology that has a broad range of applications, and it’s also used for erectile dysfunction,” he said, adding that he currently experiences no sexual dysfunction.

Johnson is an entrepreneur, venture capitalist, writer and author. He is also the founder and CEO of Kernel, a company that can monitor and record brain activity.

In May, the tech mogul was seen attempting to reverse ageing using blood plasma transfusions from his 17-year-old son. With the plasma transfusions Johnson claimed to have the skin of a 28-year-old and the lung capacity of an 18-year-old.

