Myanmar announces amnesty for 814 prisoners

Myanmar on Saturday announced a pardon for 814 prisoners and seven foreign prisoners to mark the Diamond Jubilee Union Day, state-run media reports said.

Myanmar's State Administration Council also closed the cases against 46 members and others concerned of the Arakan Army who are still being prosecuted in various courts in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

The amnesty is to mark Diamond Jubilee Union Day and create humanitarian ground as well as in view of relations between the respective countries and Myanmar, the council said.

According to a separate pardon order, the sentences for Nang Khin Htwe Myint, former Kayin State chief minister who was imprisoned, were reduced by half.

The state of emergency was extended for six more months on January 31 after its first declaration in February 2021 and capture of power to Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Sen-Gen Min Aung Hlaing.

Since the military coup, more than 1,000 civilians have been killed by Myanmar security forces with thousands of others arrested.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor