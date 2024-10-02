Myanmar deports over 50,000 illegal foreigners

Yangon, Oct 2 Myanmar has deported over 50,000 illegal foreigners from October 2023 to August 2024, the state-run media reported on Wednesday.

During this period, a total of 54,433 individuals from 28 countries and regions were expelled following established procedures, the report said.

During an event to mark the 60th anniversary of Myanmar Police Force Day on Tuesday, the Chairman of Myanmar's State Administration Council Min Aung Hlaing also said the establishment of a network of Border Liaison Offices with five neighbouring countries is intended to obtain information in advance and effectively combat cross-border crimes, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the state-run newspaper Mirror.

He also urged the holding of BLOs' meetings to facilitate timely information sharing and exchange, the report added.

