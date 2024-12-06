Myanmar International Textile 2024, Machinery Fair kicks off in Yangon

Yangon, Dec 6 The 2024 Myanmar International Textile and Machinery Fair kicked off in Yangon on Friday.

The event is organised by the Chinese Textile and Garment Association in Myanmar (CTGA) in collaboration with the Myanmar Garment Manufacturers Association (MGMA).

This event aimed to make long-term potential business cooperation, and strengthen economic ties between Myanmar, China and ASEAN countries, according to the MGMA, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 20 Chinese brands and over 100 manufacturers of textile and apparel, shoes and bags from China displayed their products in the expo, it said.

In addition, the event highlighted made-in-Myanmar products, including clothing, accessories, shoes and domestic bags from small and medium-sized enterprises, with the aim of promoting and introducing these locally produced goods, it added.

The Korea Garments Association in Myanmar and Hong Kong Myanmar Manufacturers' Association Limited also participated in this fair, the MGMA said.

The three-day expo will run until December 8, it added.

