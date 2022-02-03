Myanmar military gets 'support' from insurgent groups of India's northeast in Chin State to fight resistance

Myanmar's resistance groups which operate in the country's Chin State have long alleged that separatist insurgent groups from the north-east part of a neighbouring country have been fighting for the Myanmar military in the province along with neighbouring Sagaing Region, according to a media report.

Meitei armed groups from Manipur, who operate inside Myanmar, have also joined hands with the junta. Meanwhile, the Zomi Revolutionary Organization/Zomi Revolutionary Army (ZRO/ZRA), which has been operating as a people's militia as part of an agreement with the Indian government, has raided the bases of resistance groups in Chin State. In January, the ZRA clashed with the Chin National Front/ Chin National Army (CNF/CNA), an ethnic armed resistance organization fighting the military regime, reported The Irrawaddy.

CNF spokesperson Salai Htet Ni recently talked to The Irrawaddy about the operations of militant Indian separatist groups in Myanmar.

According to the publication, local resistance groups have alleged that the ZRO/ZRA has reached an understanding with the junta. But the group has denied working for any army or any dictatorial government. Chin State and adjacent Sagaing Region have been the most restive areas in Myanmar since last year's February 1 coup. A combination of People's Defense Forces (PDF) and ethnic armed organizations, particularly the CNA, are fighting against junta troops. The CNF/CNA signed the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) with U Thein Sein's quasi-civilian government in October 2015. But since the formation of the shadow National Unity Government (NUG), the CNF/CNA has joined hands with the NUG in the people's revolution against the regime.

In January, the ZRA engaged in clashes with the combined forces of the CNA and local PDFs in Tedim Township, Chin State. The ZRA lost at least four fighters during the clash.

Regarding the ZRO/ZRA, the spokesperson said that they only knew that it was a group rebelling against the Indian government They have a ceasefire agreement with the Indian government and operate as people's militia in India. But they also operate in Myanmar, where they are known as the eastern ZRO.

Salai also said that the Myanmar military is involved in the drug trade. The ZRA has disrupted military training for resistance fighters in Tedim. They have destroyed resistance bases and detained or killed their leaders--acts similar to those committed by the regime. If they continue to do that, it will pose a threat to our people and the security of our state. We, CNF and local resistance groups will work together and try our best to prevent that from happening, Salai added.

Further, the spokesperson stated that they will not just stand by and watch when the military is cooperating with rebel groups from another country. We will defend our people, and work to eliminate military dictatorship as desired by the people. We will prevent the junta from cooperating with foreign rebel groups as a national security duty, said the spokesperson.

( With inputs from ANI )

