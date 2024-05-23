Myanmar seizes over 1,600 tons of illegal teak timber in April-May

By IANS | Published: May 23, 2024 06:45 PM2024-05-23T18:45:45+5:302024-05-23T18:50:10+5:30

Yangon, May 23 Myanmar authorities have seized 1,631 tons of illegal teak timber across the country from April ...

Myanmar seizes over 1,600 tons of illegal teak timber in April-May | Myanmar seizes over 1,600 tons of illegal teak timber in April-May

Myanmar seizes over 1,600 tons of illegal teak timber in April-May

Yangon, May 23 Myanmar authorities have seized 1,631 tons of illegal teak timber across the country from April to mid-May this year, the state-owned television channel MRTV reported on Thursday.

According to the report, 492 tons of timber were confiscated from the Bago Region during a one-and-a-half-month period, reports Xinhua News Agency.

In the 2023-24 fiscal year, the Southeast Asian country seized a total of 7,742 tons of teak timber nationwide, the report said.

The crackdown on illegal timber is crucial for Myanmar's reforestation efforts, the report said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app