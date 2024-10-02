Myanmar starts nationwide population-household census for 2024

Yangon, Oct 2 Myanmar has kicked off a nationwide population and household census across the country on Wednesday.

The report said census collection teams from the Ministry of Immigration and Population gathered population and household data across regions and states on Tuesday.

The census aimed to obtain accurate and up-to-date population and socioeconomic statistics for Myanmar, analyse demographic and socioeconomic changes over the past 10 years, and assist in the development of policies, strategies and tactics, as well as sectoral projects, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the state-run daily The Mirror.

Additionally, the census will provide essential indicators for the implementation of the Myanmar Sustainable Development Plan and contribute to strengthening the national statistical system.

Myanmar last conducted a nationwide population and household census in 2014. While the 2014 census included 41 questions, the 2024 census featured 68 questions, with an additional 27 questions designed to collect more detailed data, the report said.

