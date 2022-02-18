Mysterious Himalayan 'yogi' had been flagged in NSE co-location scam probe

New Delhi, Feb 18 During the course of investigation into the issue of co-location facilities at NSE, SEBI came across certain documentary evidences, which demonstrated that the erstwhile MD and CEO of NSE, Chitra Ramkrishna, had shared certain internal confidential information of the exchange.

These include information on organisational structure, dividend scenario, financial results, human resource policy and related issues, response to regulator etc., shared with an unknown person by addressing her correspondence to the email id rigyajursama@outlook.com

