'Naanum Neeyum' from 'Kumbaari' is mellifluous, elegantly powerful romantic track
By IANS | Published: October 20, 2023 08:08 PM2023-10-20T20:08:13+5:302023-10-20T20:10:04+5:30
New Delhi, Oct 20 Tamil actor Vijay Vishwa’s upcoming film ‘Kumbaari’ has released its second single ‘Naanum Neeyum’. ...
New Delhi, Oct 20 Tamil actor Vijay Vishwa’s upcoming film ‘Kumbaari’ has released its second single ‘Naanum Neeyum’. A mellifluous, peppy, catchy, pop song, the track exudes an elegant and powerful romance.
The ‘Touring Talkies’ actor’s upcoming film which is directed by Joseph Kevin is a romance-drama-comedy film. While much of the plot is under the wraps, love is a strong element in ‘Kumbaari’ as is displayed in ‘Naanum Neeyum’.
A simple but clever production, the track mixes in electronic, pop, film music, and ambient music to create a romantic atmosphere. The video shows the blooming romance between Vijay and his female co-star Mahana Sanjeevi.
Simple enough to listen to, the composition of Jayden and the vocals of Aishwarya Ravichandran are beautiful and perfectly complement each other, creating a harmonic and melodic balance that carries the track perfectly.
The lyrics penned by Arun Bharathi are also quite beautiful. The music video on the other hand shows a quite good production for the film, with simple but beautiful aesthetics and visuals, indicating a good cinematography.
The music production is very restrained and subdued in tone and sound, which is a very different choice in comparison to most film soundtracks.
Usually the sound design is booming loud with a lot of room, but this time there is a deliberate restraint employed here which actually really encapsulates the feeling of love, something which is the key factor of the song.
A romantic song that has everything from rhythm to melody, as well as beautiful vocal harmony, ‘Naanum Neeyum’ is very anthemic and soulful.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app