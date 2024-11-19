Nadda meets Singapore's ruling party delegation, share's BJP's "ideological values"

New Delhi [India], November 19 : Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday interacted with a delegation of senior leaders of Singapore's ruling party 'People's Action Party' as a part of the 'Know BJP' initiative.

During the interaction, Nadda highlighted the journey of the BJP and emphasised on the party's core ideological values and the contributions of the party workers in nation-building.

Sharing a post on X, Nadda wrote, "Had a fruitful interaction with a sixteen-member delegation of senior leaders from Singapore's ruling party, the People's Action Party, as part of the #KnowBJP initiative."

"During the discussion, I shared the journey of the Bharatiya Janata Party, highlighting our core ideological values and the contributions of our dedicated Karyakartas in nation-building. Looking forward to further strengthening ties and collaborations between our parties in the future," the post added.

Notably, as part of 'Know BJP' initiative, Nadda has been strengthening party-to-party relations with international leaders.

Last month, Nadda met with the President of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, in New Delhi. During their meeting, both leaders discussed the significant progress in India-Maldives relations over the past decade, including the introduction of Rupay Card transactions in the Maldives and the release of a Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Vision Document. They also explored areas of cooperation in the health sector.

Nadda had also shared his views on social media after the meeting. "Met and interacted with the President of Maldives, Dr Mohamed Muizzu, in New Delhi as part of the 'Know BJP' initiative. We had insightful exchanges to solidify our party-to-party ties, exchange of delegations of party leaders, and enhance mutual understanding. Our discussions about strengthening ties between India and Maldives reflect a shared vision for a strong partnership that promotes collaboration."

Nadda was accompanied by Vijay Chauthaiwale, BJP's Foreign Affairs Department In-charge, during the meeting. Muizzu, was on his first state visit to India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor