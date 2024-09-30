Nafis Award 2024-2025: Boosting Emirati talent in private and financial sectors

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 30 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) has announced the launch of the third cycle of the Nafis Award for 2024-2025, under the theme "Compete and Excel."

The award aims to enhance the development of Emirati talent in the private and financial sectors while promoting Emiratisation efforts across the UAE.

The award, open for nominations from September 30 to December 31, 2024, invites Emiratis working in private and financial institutions, including those in non-profit organisations, free zones, and the banking and insurance sectors, to submit their applications.

Categories include a range of professional roles, such as leadership, healthcare, engineering, and retail positions, with a special focus on future jobs tied to technological advancements like artificial intelligence, robotics, and renewable energy.

This year's edition introduces a new subcategory for future-oriented jobs, emphasising the need to prepare young Emiratis for emerging fields. Additionally, subcategories within the financial and banking sectors have been consolidated to streamline participation.

The awards for entities are divided between establishments registered under the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and those registered under the Central Bank of the UAE. Entities supporting Emiratisation efforts or achieving exceptional results in hiring, retaining, and training Emiratis stand a chance to be recognised without the need to apply, as their performance will be evaluated through government systems like the Nafis platform.

Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, highlighted the role of the Nafis Award in recognising Emirati talent and private sector contributions to the nation's economic progress. He pointed out that over 114,000 Emiratis are now employed in the private sector, with the program aiming to achieve a 10% growth in Emirati employment by 2026.

Khalid Mohammed Balama, Governor of the UAE Central Bank, stressed the importance of initiatives like Nafis in bolstering the financial sector's contribution to Emiratisation. The Central Bank's Ethraa program, launched in 2022, aims to train and employ 9,375 Emiratis by 2027, with a focus on increasing the number of Emiratis in leadership roles to 45 per cent by 2026.

The Nafis Award not only celebrates individual and institutional excellence but also seeks to reshape the perception of working in the private sector. By recognising outstanding contributions, it encourages more young Emiratis to choose careers in the private, financial, and banking sectors, thus driving national progress and sustainable economic growth.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for the second quarter of 2025, where the achievements of Emirati talents and top-performing entities will be honoured. (ANI/WAM)

