Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates the 30th Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival

Dubai [UAE], August 16 (ANI/WAM): His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated the 30th Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival this evening at the St. Regis Hotel - Corniche.

The festival, which will continue until August 25, is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and is organised by the Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club with the participation of more than 2,200 male and female players representing 82 countries.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Humaid Al Qasimi, President of the Arab Chess Federation, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, Taryam Mattar, President of the Emirates Chess Federation, Hussein Abdullah Al Khouri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club, and Ahmed Al Balushi, Chairman of the Omani Chess Committee.

The participants are distributed across 27 different events in the festival, which includes the government institutions and companies championships, and the schools championship for the first time among its events.

The festival's activities include the International Masters Competition, Open Championship A, Open Championship B, Juniors from 8 to 16 years old, Blitz Chess open to all, and Blitz Chess for Juniors. It also witnesses competitions for family teams, community teams, the Academies Championship, the Institutions Championship, the People of Determination Championship, and the Schools Championship for both genders from 9 to 17 years old.

The UAE men's and women's teams, Qatar, Kuwait, Uzbekistan and China will participate in the festival.

His Excellency Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said that the care and interest of the wise leadership in supporting all sports is the main reason for the sustainability of their development, excellence and continuous growth, which has contributed to the distinguished results of our athletes in various continental and international events.

Al Awani appreciated the interest and support of His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan for sports and athletes in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which had a clear impact on the development of the sports system, reaching the stage of global competitiveness, and hosting sports events with the best practices and highest international standards, which contributed to enhancing the leading global position of the UAE and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a global destination for athletes from all over the world.

He added that the great efforts exerted by the Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club are among the most important reasons for the development of the game's progress and the continuous growth and increase in the number of its practitioners, in addition to the keenness on development programs that anticipate its future and adopt supportive programs to discover and nurture talents. The arrival of the festival with its global momentum to the 30th edition with the large participation of more than 2,200 male and female players enhances the indicators of success.

He pointed out that the UAE is on the verge of a historic event, which is winning the honour of organising the 2028 Chess Olympiad, after competing with Italy, which reflects the great confidence that the international community places in the country to organise major sporting events. (ANI/WAM)

