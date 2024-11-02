Nahyan bin Mubarak meets Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, reaffirms UAE's commitment to promoting peace, co-existence

Cairo [Egypt], November 2 (ANI/WAM): Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates will continue to support all efforts aimed at spreading peace and rejecting hatred, guided by the values instilled by the late founding father, Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in establishing a spirit of tolerance and coexistence.

This statement was made during his meeting on Saturday with Ahmed El-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, at the Al-Azhar headquarters in Cairo. He conveyed the greetings of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, emphasising his commitment to supporting Al-Azhar's efforts in promoting values of tolerance, coexistence, and human fraternity, as well as strengthening the close ties between the UAE and Egypt in scientific, religious, and cultural fields.

During the meeting, attended by Mariam Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt, Sheikh Nahyan expressed his deep appreciation for the Grand Imam's efforts in enhancing the culture of fraternity, tolerance, and coexistence, and for promoting an Islamic approach that encourages mutual understanding and positive openness to others. He emphasised that the Grand Imam is a symbol of global tolerance, and that his efforts have played a significant role in correcting misconceptions about Islam, wishing for his endeavours to bring goodness to all.

Sheikh Nahyan reiterated the UAE's commitment to bolstering cooperation with Al-Azhar as a global Islamic reference that contributes to fostering a spirit of peace and coexistence among the world's peoples. He stressed the necessity of continued collaboration among religious institutions in the Arab and Islamic world to achieve a global message of peace and to enhance cultural communication among nations and peoples.

The Grand Imam welcomed Sheikh Nahyan, expressing pride in the scientific, religious, and cultural relations that unite Al-Azhar and the UAE. He also praised the efforts made by the UAE leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in promoting values of tolerance, coexistence, and human brotherhood, and in supporting the issues of the Arab and Islamic nations. He emphasised the importance of coordinating efforts in interfaith dialogue, which contributes to spreading values of tolerance and shared living among peoples, yielding positive results day by day.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen mutual cooperation between Al-Azhar and the UAE in promoting values of tolerance, coexistence, human brotherhood, and global peace, as well as enhancing dialogue among different religions and cultures. (ANI/WAM)

