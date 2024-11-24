Nahyan bin Mubarak visits 6th Abu Dhabi International Boat Show

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 24 (ANI/WAM): Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, visited the 6th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show, held at Marina Hall, ADNEC, from November 21 to 24.

During his visit, Nahyan toured the exhibition, exploring various local and international pavilions, where he was provided with detailed briefings on the latest products and innovations in boat and yacht manufacturing, as well as cutting-edge advancements in fishing equipment and water sports technologies. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor