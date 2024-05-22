Nahyan bin Mubarak visits electric vehicle innovation summit

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 22 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, visited the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS 2024) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

During his visit, accompanied by Humid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak toured the pavilions of national and international institutions exhibitors and learned about the latest electric vehicles, innovations, products, and services in the sustainable transportation sector.

The event brought together thought leaders, experts, and enthusiasts to explore emerging trends and stimulate meaningful change in the electric vehicle and e-mobility landscape. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor