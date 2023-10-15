Nani’s ‘Hi Nanna’ teaser promises a story of relationships, family, love

New Delhi, Oct 15 Telugu cinema star Nani’s upcoming family-drama film ‘Hi Nanna’ has released its official teaser. The teaser shows the evolving dynamics of relationships and is a story of family and love.

Directed by Shouryuv, the ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ alum is seen in a very realistic setting where he is a doting father to his little girl, but at the same time it is not all candy and rainbows as the two have their occasional fights, though that doesn’t let Nani stop from being a good father.

Most of the plot details are still under the wraps so not much is clear, though at the same time there is also the emergence of a very real love between Nani and the character of actress Mrunal Thakur.

A story of evolving relationships as well as how emotions develop, ‘Hi Nanna’ is also one of love, family, and how to deal with the turmoil. This entire scenario is accompanied by great period-drama style aesthetics and beautiful somber music.

Nani is seen as a father who falls in love with Mrunal Thakur, and while their love blossoms out of friendship there seems to be an element of betrayal here, because Nani is seen scolding her she reluctantly marries someone else.

The teaser has got much appreciation and left fans in awe over the dynamic of relationships that ‘Hi Nanna’ is based on, which is basically how to manage being a father, while also again falling for someone and how that may bite back with its consequences.

Before ‘Hi Nana’, Nani was seen in the period-action-drama film ‘Dasara’ which was both a critical and commercial success, while Mrunal Thakur has a bunch of projects lined up, all of which are in post production.

These features include ‘Aankh Micholi’, ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’, and ‘Pappi’.

