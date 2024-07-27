NASA astronauts play "Out-of-the-world" Olympic sports

Washington DC [US], July 27 : From beyond the horizon, NASA astronauts from the space were seen playing various Olympic sports in zero gravity conditions.

In a video, the NASA astronauts said that they "had a blast" while they pretended to be Olympic athletes.

The astronauts are seen carrying an "Olympic torch" and montage of them training shows them "getting into the Olympic spirit".

In a post on X, they posted a video and said, "Let the games begin! Athletes from across the world are gathering today to kick off the 2024 #Olympics - pushing boundaries and inspiring generations. If you were an Olympic athlete, which sport would you play?"

In the video a crew member said, "Over the past few days on the International Space Station, we've had an absolute blast pretending to be Olympic athletes. We, of course, have had the benefit of weightlessness. We can't imagine how hard this must be to be such a world class athlete doing your sports under actual gravity. So from all of us aboard the International Space Station to every single athlete in the Olympic Games, Godspeed."

As the Paris Olympics 2024 finally kicked off with a glittering and unique opening ceremony on Friday, the Ambassador of France to India Thierry Mathou extended his best wishes to the Indian contingent, noting that the games are a good opportunity to develop a fine cooperation between both nations in sports.

After the first-of-its-kind opening ceremony on the Seine River, the highly anticipated Paris Olympics 2024 were declared open in the French capital on Friday.

For the first time in the history of the Summer Games, the opening ceremony of the Olympics was held outside the stadium.

Athletes were feted on boats cruising the Seine River, offering a one-of-a-kind show along a six-kilometre course.

