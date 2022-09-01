Nashik-bound SpiceJet plane returns to Delhi due to autopilot system malfunction

New Delhi, Sep 1 A Nashik-bound SpiceJet flight on Thursday returned to Delhi after a malfunction in the autopilot system, a senior DGCA official said.

A official said that the "Spicejet B737 aircraft VT-SLP operating flight SG-8363 (Delhi-Nashik) was involved in Air Turn Back due to autopilot snag. Aircraft landed safely on Delhi".

Reacting to the incident, an airline spokesperson said: "On September 1, 2022, SpiceJet B737 aircraft scheduled to operate fromA Delhi to Nashik returned to Delhi after the flight crew experienced a malfunction with the autopilot system. The aircraft made a normal landing at Delhi and passengers disembarked normally."

SpiceJet on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 789 crore (Rs 420 crore excluding forex adjustment) for the quarter ending June 30 as compared to a net loss of Rs 729 crore in the quarter ending June 30, 2021 as business was severely impacted by record high fuel prices and a depreciating rupee.

On the day the airline reported a heavy loss, its Chief Financial Officer Sanjeev Taneja resigned.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor