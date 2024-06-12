Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2024: Joey Chestnut Out of Competition Due to Endorsement Deal With Vegan Brand

2023 perennial winner Joey Chestnut is out of the 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest due to a deal he made to represent a different wiener brand, according to a HuffPost report. California-born Chestnut is a 16-time winner of the hot dog eating contest on New York’s Coney Island, having set a world record at the 2021 contest by scarfing down 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

The eating champion is not participating in the competition this year after signing an endorsement deal with the Impossible Foods brand, which sells vegan hot dogs. A representative for Major League Eating (MLE), which Nathan’s sanctions to run the event, said the organizers bent over backwards to meet Chestnut’s various other demands.

A source told the New York Post that Chestnut was paid USD 200,000 to appear in the Nathan’s contest last year and was offered a USD 1.2 million, four-year contract going forward. “The two sides could still come to a resolution before July 4, but it depends on Joey,” an insider said.

“He’s the Michael Jordan of competitive eating. But imagine if Michael Jordan said to Nike, ‘I love being the face of Nike, but I want to do commercials for Adidas too,’” the source said.