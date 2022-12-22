NATO boss tipped to lead IMF: Report

Moscow, Dec 22 NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg may become the new head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Norwegian TV 2 broadcaster has reported, citing 'reliable' sources within the US-led military bloc.

Moreover, the outgoing secretary general is the US favourite to lead the Washington-headquartered organisation, RT reported, citing TV 2 sources. Currently, the fund is led by Kristalina Georgieva, a veteran Bulgarian economist, whose tenure is scheduled to end in 2024.

Stoltenberg was set to leave NATO in September, but his term was extended into late 2023 amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. With no successor for the post in clear sight, Stoltenberg may end up having his tenure extended even beyond 2023 - potentially for another year - multiple media reports have suggested, RT reported.

Several high-ranking politic are reportedly being considered as the new chair of the military bloc. NATO allegedly aims to install a woman at its helm for the first time, with Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, and former Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic named among the contenders.

In early November, the New York Times reported that the "prime candidate" favoured by Washington to replace the outgoing NATO secretary general was Chrystia Freeland, who is currently Canada's finance minister and deputy prime minister.

"Where any of the candidates come down on support for Ukraine in the war against Russia will be a critical factor," the NYT wrote.

