NATO countries to discuss Russia's security proposals next week: German Minister

NATO will discuss Russia's proposals on security guarantees next week, while being resolute about not allowing Moscow to "dictate" the alliance how to act, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Sunday.

"I have clearly stated that we should look for a solution to the tense situation in which we find ourselves, both on the diplomatic level and with the help of credible deterrence. This also means talking to each other, i.e. discussing the proposals made by Russia. This an important and right [thing to do], but it should not be that Russia dictates the NATO partners how to act," Lambrecht said during her visit to Lithuania, adding that "we will discuss these proposals at the NATO council next week."

The minister went on to say that Germany had increased the preparedness level of its rapid deployment forces.

"This is an important signal that we act when actions are required. We will, of course, talk about Russia's proposals in the coming days, but I will say it once again: our presence here in Lithuania is very much conscious, for sending a deterrence signal," Lambrecht stated.

On Friday, Moscow published draft agreements between Russia, the United States and NATO on security guarantees. The proposals, if agreed to, would ban NATO from expanding in eastern Europe and prohibit the US and Russia from deploying intermediate and shorter-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory, among other terms. (ANI/Sputnik)

