NATO stays absolutely united, says US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden said that he is confident that the Russian President was trying to divide North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and separate Eastern countries from the West but NATO will stay united.

He made this statement in the bilateral meeting with Poland President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw.

"In a time-changing world, NATO stays absolutely and thoroughly united. There has to be no separation in our points of view. I'm confident that Vladimir Putin was counting on being able to divide NATO, being able to separate East from West," Biden said.

He also acknowledged Poland's contribution to Ukrainian refugees and said, "We acknowledge that Poland is taking on significant responsibilities, that I don't think should just be Poland's, it should be all of NATO's responsibility... The US should do our part relative to Ukraine by opening our borders to another 100,000 people."

"It's important that we're in constant contact about how we each wish to proceed relative to what Russia's doing. So I thank you Mr President (Polish Pres Andrzej Duda) for letting us know exactly what's on the mind of the Polish people. We take Article V as a sacred obligation," Biden added.

Biden gave information about his Poland visit and said, "Today, I met with Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Defense -- and with Polish President Andrzej Duda. I'm visiting a refugee site to see our humanitarian efforts. Tonight, I'm delivering remarks on our commitment to a future rooted in democratic principles."

Earlier today, US President met Ukrainian officials in the Polish capital Warsaw as he enters the final day of his Europe trip, aimed at synchronizing how Western allies will address Russia's aggression and reassuring the nations that they have the support of the United States, CNN reported.

This was the first time Biden met the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov face to face during his tour.

After the meeting with Biden, Ukrainian Defense Minister said, "I assess my and Dmytro Kuleba [Forign Minister] meeting with @POTUSUS President Joe Biden,@SecDef [Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin], @SecBlinken [Secretary of state Antony Blinken] with cautious optimism. Discussed urgent needs of #UAarmy [Ukrainian army]. President Biden said: "Ukraine has inspired the whole world". Encouraging. We live in an era of Ukrainocentrism, but in the mutual struggle with a common enemy."

About the same meeting, Biden said, "Today, I met with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov. We discussed our efforts to rally the world in support of Ukraine and the significant military and humanitarian assistance the United States is providing."

Meanwhile, on Friday, Biden met U.S. troops based in Poland serving alongside Polish troops, thanking them and also took a look at the growing humanitarian response to the millions of Ukrainians who are fleeing to Poland to escape Russia's assault on Ukraine.

President Biden arrived on Friday afternoon at the airport in Rzeszow, the largest city in southeastern Poland. Biden's first stop was with members of the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division visiting a barbershop and dining facility set up for the troops, where he invited himself to sit down and share some pizza.

The US on Thursday announced that it will accept up to 100,000 refugees fleeing from Ukraine and provide an extra USD 1 billion in humanitarian aid to those impacted by the war.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor