Naval officers of India, Kenya discuss topics of mutual interest

Mombasa, Sep 28 Senior Officer of the First Training Squadron (1TS) and Commanding Officers (COs) of visiting Indian ships met Kenyan Navy Commander Major General Paul Owuor Otieno on Sunday and held discussions on topics of mutual interest.

Indian Navy Spokesperson in a social media post said that a deck reception was hosted onboard Indian Naval Ship Shardul boosting ties and maritime cooperation between India and Kenya.

"Building Stronger India-Kenya Maritime Ties! Senior Officer #1TS and COs of visiting ships called on Major General Paul Owuor Otieno, Kenya Navy Commander, and held discussions on topics of mutual interest. A deck reception was hosted onboard # INS Shardul bolstering deep rooted historical linkages and maritime cooperation between the two nations. India-Kenya Bridges of Friendship," Indian Navy spokesperson said on X.

The ships of the Indian Navy's First Training Squadron (1TS) -- INS Tir, INS Sujata, INS Shardul and ICGS Sarathi made a port call at Kenya's Mombasa on September 25.

The Kenya Navy along with the Defence Advisor and the Acting High Commissioner of India welcomed the Squadron.

In a statement on September 26, Ministry of Defence said, "The ships are currently on a long-range training deployment to the South West Indian Ocean Region, having earlier visited Seychelles, Mauritius, La Reunion, and Mozambique."

During the port call, personnel from both navies will engage in various professional and social interactions, including joint training activities, Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX), and Passage Exercise (PASSEX).

The visit will also feature a joint yoga session, a combined performance by the Indian and Kenya Navy Bands, and community outreach activities in Mombasa.

"The visit of 1TS aims to further strengthen the maritime partnership and collaborative efforts between the two navies, emphasising the spirit of MAHASAGAR -- Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions," Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

"India and Kenya are maritime neighbours. The ties between India and Kenya have now evolved into a robust and multi-faceted partnership, marked by regular high-level visits, increasing trade and investment and extensive people to people contacts," according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

