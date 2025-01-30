Navika Sagar Parikrama II: INSV Tarini crosses Point Nemo

Lyttelton [New Zealand], January 30 : Lieutenant Commander Dilna K and Lieutenant Commander Roopa A, aboard INSV Tarini, crossed Point Nemo at 0030 hours (IST) on Thursday during the third leg of their journey from Lyttelton, New Zealand, to Port Stanley, Falkland Islands, said an Indian Navy statement.

This event marks a significant milestone in the Navika Sagar Parikrama II mission, a circumnavigation journey undertaken by the two officers as part of India's naval exploration initiative, the statement added.

Point Nemo, located at coordinates 48°53'S 123°24'W, is known as the Oceanic Pole of Inaccessibility. It is one of the most remote locations on Earth, situated approximately 2,688 kilometers from the nearest landmass. Due to its isolation, it is often considered the farthest point from any human habitation.

The nearest human presence is usually aboard the International Space Station, which orbits above the region. Additionally, Point Nemo is a designated area where space agencies intentionally guide decommissioned spacecraft, including satellites and space stations, to re-enter Earth's atmosphere and fall into the ocean to avoid harm to populated areas.

INSV Tarini's passage through Point Nemo was achieved entirely under sail, which makes it a noteworthy accomplishment in terms of maritime navigation. The vessel's crossing through this isolated point highlights the challenges of navigating such remote and difficult waters.

During their passage, the officers also collected water samples from the area, which will be analysed by the National Institute of Oceanography. These samples are expected to provide valuable data on oceanic conditions, including marine biodiversity and the chemical composition of the water, contributing to ongoing oceanographic research, the Navy statement said.

Further the statement added, Navika Sagar Parikrama II represents a continuation of India's efforts to support scientific exploration and collaboration. As the officers continue their journey, they will progress toward their next destination, Port Stanley, further advancing the objectives of the mission.

