Navy Ship INS Sunayna concludes two-day visit to Port Louis

Port Louis [Mauritius], June 24 : Indian Navy Ship INS Sunayna concluded its two-day-long visit to Port Louis on Monday.

The two-day visit witnessed the participation of the Indian Navy and Mauritius National Coast Guard personnel during a joint yoga session on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga and sports fixtures.

During the ship's visit, the Commanding Officer of INS Sunayna, Cdr. Prabhat Ranjan Mishra, called on the Indian High Commissioner, K. Nandini Singla, and the Commissioner of Police, MPF Anil Kr. Dip.

The interaction highlighted operational engagement and confidence-building measures on various aspects of maritime security.

The ship also took part in a friendly volleyball match with the Mauritius Coast Guard.

In an outreach programme held at Gayasingh Ashram in Port Louis, medical screening of the elderly and the distribution of provisions were undertaken to extend a helping hand to the community.

The ship was open to visitors and saw more than 200 guests onboard. A guided tour of the ship, along with the ship's capabilities, was also given to the visitors.

In order to commemorate International Day of Yoga 2024, a Joint Yoga Session was also conducted onboard INS Sunayna and MCGS Barracuda at Port Louis.

"Joint yoga session was conducted onboard #INSSunayna and MCGS Barracuda at Port Louis, Mauritius, on the occasion of IDY 2024, bringing together personnel from Indian Navy & National Coast Guard, Mauritius," the Indian Navy wrote in a post on X.

Post-departure from Port Louis, INS Sunayna proceeded with the next phase of joint EEZ surveillance of Mauritius. Sea riders from MNCG embarked onboard the ship for training exchanges.

The visit of INS Sunayna to Mauritius reaffirms the close bond of friendship and interoperability between the two maritime nations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor