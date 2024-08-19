Navy ship INS Tabar reaches Denmark's Esbjerg for two-day visit

New Delhi [India], August 19 : Indian Navy's frontline stealth frigate, INS Tabar arrived at Esbjerg, Denmark for a two-day visit.

The Naval ship is commanded by Captain MR Harish.

The ongoing visit by INS Tabar to Esbjerg, Denmark aims to enhance the existing bonds between both nations and navies.

During the stay in Esbjerg harbour, the ship's crew will participate in various bilateral professional interactions with the Danish Armed Forces, including cultural exchange, the Ministry of Defence said in an official release. The Indian Navy remains committed to fostering partnerships with navies across the world.

The diplomatic relations between India and Denmark, are based on historical links, common democratic traditions and a shared desire for regional, as well as international peace and stability.

The bilateral relations were elevated to the level of "Green Strategic Partnership" during the Virtual Summit held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen on September 28, 2020, the Ministry of Defence release said.

INS Tabar is equipped with a versatile range of weapons and sensors and is among the earliest stealth frigates of the Indian Navy.

The ship is part of the Indian Navy's Western Fleet which is based at Mumbai under the Western Naval Command.

