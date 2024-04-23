Nawaz Sharif heads to China on 'low-profile' visit

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 23 : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif embarked on a 'low-key' visit to China for five days, shrouded in secrecy as the ruling PML-N declined to disclose specifics regarding the purpose of his trip, Dawn reported.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar remained tight-lipped about Nawaz Sharif's "unannounced visit" to Beijing.

"I have no idea," Tarar said when questioned by Dawn. Nevertheless, a PML-N minister confirmed to Dawn that the elder Sharif had departed for China on a "private visit."

Media accounts hinted at the visit's 'personal nature', suggesting that Nawaz Sharif would undergo a "medical check-up" and engage in discussions with select Chinese firms concerning development initiatives in Punjab, where his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, holds the position of the chief minister. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Maryam's son Junaid Safdar accompanied him, as reported by Dawn.

A source familiar with the Sharif family informed Dawn that the details of the elder Sharif's visit had not been shared with the party leadership.

"The programme of [Nawaz] Sharif's visit to China has been kept secret from the party and the PML-N government. Perhaps some very close associates of the elder Sharif would know the exact nature of his visit," he said.

According to the source, speculations swirled within party circles about whether Nawaz Sharif had a 'special assignment' in China that could not be undertaken by his younger brother, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Unlike previous instances where Nawaz Sharif sought medical treatment in London, he opted for China this time. He had stayed in London from 2019 to 2023 for medical reasons, Dawn reported.

