Nawaz Sharif ready for grand dialogue with Imran Khan: Pakistan PM's advisor

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 12 : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif is ready for a grand dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Prime Minister's (PM) Adviser on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah announced in an interview with Pakistan's local news channel.

Rana Sanaullah emphasized the need for a grand dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stating that unconditional talks are the only way forward and the only option for resolving issues and creating a conducive environment.

He said that PTI is a reality that cannot be denied, whereas "Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari are also a reality."

Sanaullah further emphasised that if dialogue is political, then political parties should be included, and that institutions can also be part of the grand dialogue in the next phase, as reported by ARY News.

He stressed that the inclusion of institutions in the grand dialogue is crucial for progress.

Notably, PTI founder Imran Khan, who is currently serving his sentence in Adiala Jail ruled out 'any deal to seek his release' and urged the courts to expedite hearings of his cases.

Imran Khan, while talking to journalists in Adiala Jail, said that he saying for the past 18 months that he is ready for talks, but not for a deal, emphasising that deals are made by those who want to flee the country, like Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif.

Imran Khan further noted that he had constitued a three-member committee for dialogue, adding that no retired general has talked to hold talks.

"We are ready to hold talks with everyone, except three political parties - PML-N, PPP, and MQM-P," he added.

Moreover, the former prime minister asserted that dialogue occurs with adversaries, and PTI's most formidable adversaries are the ones with whom dialogue will be initiated, according to ARY News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor