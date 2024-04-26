Nawaz Sharif to become Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President again, says party leader

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 26 : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab chapter President, Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that Nawaz Sharif would retake the party's President position, Geo News reported on Friday.

PML-N leader's announcement came as Nawaz Sharif got "clean chit" from the courts and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in multiple cases lodged against him.

During an interaction with journalists in Lahore following a meeting of the party's leadership, the former security czar said: "Nawaz Sharif will lead the party again. the PML-N will move forward under his leadership."

The PML-N supreme got "clean chit" from the courts, Sanaullah added.

According to Geo News, Nawaz stepped down as the country's prime minister in 2017 after he was disqualified for life from holding public office by the Supreme Court for not declaring a receivable salary.

Following his in the Panama Papers case, the Supreme Court, in February 2018, disqualified Nawaz as PML-N president.

In its verdict, the top court had said that a person disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 cannot serve as the head of a political party. The veteran politician, however, arrived back home from four years of self-imposed exile in London in October last year.

On January 8, 2024, the top court scrapped lifetime bans on contesting elections for people with criminal convictions, paving the way for Nawaz to take a fourth shot at power, Geo News reported.

Talking to journalists, the PML-N former interior minister said: "We would overcome our shortcoming [under the leadership of Nawaz]".

The PML-N would tow the narrative of Nawaz, whether it is of "resistance or reconciliation", he added.

Responding to a question, Sanaullah said that they had created the post of "Quaid" but the operational post in the party is that of the president.

Giving details about today's meeting, the PML-N leader said that the PML-N leaders president effective proposals in connection with the country's current political situation, Geo News reported.

"Nawaz Sharif has been requested to retake the party's leadership," he added.

The PML-N supremo was working hard to steer the country out of the economic crisis, he added.

Lauding the PML-N-led Punjab government's performance, he said that Maryam Nawaz was also trying her best to provide relief to the masses.

The party's leadership expressed their satisfaction over the performance of PM Shehbaz and Punjab CM Maryam, he added.

