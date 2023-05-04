NCLT reserves order on Go First's insolvency plea, crew stranded at various locations as flights suspended

New Delhi, May 4 The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday reserved its order on the cash-strapped airline Go First's plea seeking voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.

A two-member bench headed by President, Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar after a day-long hearing, reserved its order as the airline's lessors opposed its request for initiation of insolvency resolution proceedings, reports said.

The lessors opposed the airline's plea, saying that insolvency proceedings cannot be initiated without hearing them, as per the reports.

Meanwhile with Go First having suspended its flights till May 5, several of its crew members, both pilots and cabin crew, are learnt to be stranded at different locations within the country as well as abroad.

Several flights scheduled for locations in South-east Asia and Middle East have been suspended by Go First, which led to crew members being left stranded in places like Bangkok, Phuket and Muscat, reports quoting sources said.

They further said that the situation for these crew members is all the more pressing as they cannot step outside airports, since they don't have the necessary permissions.



