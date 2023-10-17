Nearly 1,000 Americans, family members left Israel on US-chartered transport: Official

Washington, Oct 17 A US State Department spokesperson has said that nearly 1,000 American citizens and their family members have left Israel on government-chartered transport.

Speaking to CNN on Monday, the spokesperson said that since October 13, the government had offered “more than 4,000 seats on US government-chartered transport by air and sea to US citizens and their immediate family members”.

“The departure options we have offered have generally departed at half capacity or less.”

US government-facilitated flights are expected to continue on a rolling basis from Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport at least until Thursday, the spokesperson said.

“We will continue to monitor demand from US citizens for assistance in departing Israel on a real-time basis. The overall security situation, availability and reliability of commercial transportation, and US citizen demand will all influence the duration of this departure assistance,” the spokesperson told CNN.

“We urge those US citizens wishing to leave to take advantage of this departure assistance while it is available.”

More than 3,000 additional US citizens have said “they successfully departed Israel and the West Bank using commercial air, via the land border, or other means", according to the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Americans in Gaza told CNN they have had no luck getting into Egypt through the Rafah crossing, despite indications from Ameican officials that it may be opening.

The US Embassy Cairo is tracking 253 US citizens, with 153 “associated family members”, requesting help to depart Gaza via the Rafah Crossing, CNN reuoted an internal government memo as saying.

“US citizens in Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank in need of assistance should complete the crisis intake form on travel.state.gov,” the spokesperson told CNN.

“We will continue to provide updates to US citizens, including departure assistance, as information becomes available.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor