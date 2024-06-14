Nearly 27,000 residents evacuated as heavy rainfall lashes China's Fujian

Fuzhou, June 14 A total of 27,000 residents have been evacuated from China's Fujian province, which has been recording heavy rain for the past few days, according to local authorities.

During this period, more than 3,133 hectares of crops were damaged in Fujian, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the provincial flood control authorities.

From 8 a.m. on June 9 to 6 a.m. on June 14, 386 townships in 55 county-level areas across Fujian recorded accumulative precipitation of more than 100 mm.

The highest precipitation was reported in Huangkeng Township of Nanping City, topping 581.8 mm, local meteorological authorities said.

After heavy downpours hit the province, local emergency repair staff, equipped with power-generating vehicles and electric power generators, have helped affected households in Nanping restore power supply.

