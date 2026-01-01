Nearly one million intl tourists visited Cambodia's Angkor heritage site in 2025

Phnom Penh, Jan 1 Cambodia's famed Angkor Archaeological Park welcomed a total of 955,131 international visitors in 2025, a year-on-year decrease of 6.7 per cent, the site's operator said on Thursday.

The UNESCO-listed world heritage site earned 44.7 million US dollars in revenue from ticket sales last year, also down 6.5 per cent, said the press release from the state-owned Angkor Enterprise.

Main sources of foreign tourists to the park were the United States, Britain, France, China and South Korea.

In December 2025, the park received 87,936 foreign tourists, generating 4.23 million US dollars, down 30 per cent and 28.5 per cent, respectively, compared to the same month in 2024, the press release said.

Located in northwest Siem Reap province, the park is home to 91 ancient temples, which were built from the ninth to the 13th centuries.

Thong Mengdavid, Deputy Director at the China-ASEAN Studies Centre of the Cambodia University of Technology and Science (CamTech) in Phnom Penh, said the Cambodian government's new pilot visa-free policy for Chinese citizens, from June 15 to October 15, 2026, is likely to be a long-term catalyst for Cambodia's tourism growth, lowering travel barriers and encouraging more first-time and repeat visitors.

"If Cambodia pairs this policy with targeted promotions, smoother digital services, and stronger tourism infrastructure, Chinese arrivals to the Angkor Archaeological Park could surpass pre-pandemic momentum in the coming years and reinforce the site's position as one of Asia's most iconic cultural destinations," he told Xinhua news agency.

India was the first country to extend support for the restoration work of the ancient temple at Angkor Wat, the world's largest ancient temple complex in Cambodia and a magnificent symbol of India-Cambodia shared civilisational heritage.

India has long been associated with the temple restoration work in Cambodia.

The first restoration work was carried out by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in Cambodia at Angkor Wat temple from 1986 to 1993, which is a world heritage site of UNESCO and an important tourist destination in Cambodia visited by millions of tourists every year.

India was the first country to offer such assistance on an appeal by the Cambodian Government in 1980, and is still appreciated by the Cambodian leadership and public alike.

Additionally, on Cambodia's request, India also agreed to restore the Ta Prohm temple in Angkor Archaeological Park in Siem Reap. ASI has been working on this project since 2003.

